By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the voting on the Proposal 18-1 Legalize Marijuana.

TP PR Yes No
Alcona 12 12 2,548 2,990
Alger 10 7 1,577 1,321
Allegan 46 13 7,671 6,487
Alpena 17 12 3,689 3,562
Antrim 16 4 1,413 1,199
Arenac 17 17 3,373 3,365
Baraga 8 7 1,439 1,576
Barry 25 1 411 393
Bay 46 37 16,750 16,185
Benzie 13 4 1,140 1,063
Berrien 62 27 16,738 13,319
Branch 22 3 608 835
Calhoun 60 29 18,717 14,262
Cass 22 18 8,550 7,533
Charlevoix 20 7 2,317 2,186
Cheboygan 22 10 2,756 2,991
Chippewa 19 9 3,101 3,043
Clare 19 7 1,479 1,553
Clinton 34 28 14,483 14,531
Crawford 10 6 1,549 1,306
Delta 23 19 4,376 5,894
Dickinson 16 0 0 0
Eaton 51 36 25,783 20,419
Emmet 23 17 5,680 5,406
Genesee 215 91 72,835 42,581
Gladwin 20 0 0 0
Gogebic 11 0 0 0
Grand Trav 36 25 13,906 9,079
Gratiot 21 11 2,786 3,017
Hillsdale 26 19 5,211 6,264
Houghton 30 0 0 0
Huron 31 10 1,832 2,402
Ingham 121 75 40,485 21,099
Ionia 32 19 6,450 5,367
Iosco 18 12 3,601 3,421
Iron 16 0 0 0
Isabella 30 6 2,215 1,482
Jackson 63 11 5,981 5,898
Kalamazoo 107 88 45,898 24,804
Kalkaska 13 6 1,516 1,223
Kent 252 46 115,002 83,846
Keweenaw 5 0 0 0
Lake 15 1 93 101
Lapeer 38 0 0 0
Leelanau 13 0 0 0
Lenawee 44 13 5,112 4,870
Livingston 81 78 51,384 42,966
Luce 4 4 1,161 1,283
Mackinac 14 10 1,770 1,940
Macomb 338 18 137,466 91,376
Manistee 16 9 3,545 3,627
Marquette 36 23 7,924 6,842
Mason 25 6 1,704 1,712
Mecosta 21 6 1,666 1,833
Menominee 20 0 0 0
Midland 49 38 12,586 14,515
Missaukee 17 16 2,037 3,136
Monroe 64 12 3,282 2,684
Montcalm 29 22 10,891 10,930
Montmorenc 9 6 1,150 1,362
Muskegon 67 59 23,189 15,502
Newaygo 30 0 0 0
Oakland 516 158 270,093 176,086
Oceana 18 6 353 462
Ogemaw 17 17 4,630 4,596
Ontonagon 12 7 440 483
Osceola 18 3 825 1,067
Oscoda 7 7 1,798 1,935
Otsego 13 7 2,010 2,388
Ottawa 107 103 49,491 65,364
Presque I. 17 2 157 234
Roscommon 14 10 3,529 3,615
Saginaw 85 0 0 0
St. Clair 71 4 2,446 2,485
St. Joseph 24 16 6,315 6,010
Sanilac 31 11 1,533 2,523
Schoolcraf 11 5 674 811
Shiawassee 34 0 0 0
Tuscola 31 3 1,243 1,248
Van Buren 33 24 10,232 8,274
Washtenaw 150 0 0 0
Wayne 989 544 181,448 103,219
Wexford 20 16 5,340 5,687
Totals 4,808 2,013 1,271,383 933,068

AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:58