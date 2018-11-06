0 of 500 precincts - 0 percent

Matthew Morgan, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jack Bergman, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 2 West Central Shore

0 of 321 precincts - 0 percent

Rob Davidson, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Bill Huizenga, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Ronald Graeser, UST 0 - 0 percent

District 3 Southwest Central

0 of 310 precincts - 0 percent

Cathy Albro, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Justin Amash, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Ted Gerrard, UST 0 - 0 percent

District 4 Central

0 of 380 precincts - 0 percent

Jerry Hilliard, Dem 0 - 0 percent

John Moolenaar, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 5 East Shore, Bay City

0 of 350 precincts - 0 percent

Daniel Kildee, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Travis Wines, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Kathy Goodwin, WCP 0 - 0 percent

District 6 SW Corner

0 of 292 precincts - 0 percent

Matt Longjohn, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Fred Upton, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Stephen Young, UST 0 - 0 percent

District 7 SE Corner

0 of 314 precincts - 0 percent

Gretchen Driskell, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Tim Walberg, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 8 Central, Detroit exurbs

0 of 308 precincts - 0 percent

Elissa Slotkin, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mike Bishop, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Brian Ellison, Lib 0 - 0 percent

David Lillis, UST 0 - 0 percent

District 9 North Detroit subs

0 of 304 precincts - 0 percent

Andy Levin, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Candius Stearns, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Andrea Kirby, WCP 0 - 0 percent

John McDermott, Grn 0 - 0 percent

District 10 East, (The Thumb)

0 of 333 precincts - 0 percent

Kimberly Bizon, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Paul Mitchell, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Harley Mikkelson, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Jeremy Peruski, NPA 0 - 0 percent

District 11 West Detroit subs

0 of 291 precincts - 0 percent

Haley Stevens, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Lena Epstein, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Cooper Nye, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Leonard Schwartz, Lib 0 - 0 percent

District 12 Southeast, Dearborn

0 of 299 precincts - 0 percent

Debbie Dingell, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Jones, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Niles Niemuth, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Gary Walkowicz, WCP 0 - 0 percent

District 13 Part Detroit and subs

0 of 421 precincts - 0 percent

Rashida Tlaib, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Sam Johnson, WCP 0 - 0 percent

Etta Wilcoxon, Grn 0 - 0 percent

District 14 Detroit/subs

0 of 390 precincts - 0 percent

Brenda Lawrence, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Marc Herschfus, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Philip Kolody, WCP 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 11-06-2018 15:00