MI-House-6-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Longjohn Upton Young Allegan 44 13 5,849 7,424 755 Berrien 62 27 12,937 15,901 1,189 Cass 22 18 5,587 9,793 705 Kalamazoo 107 88 40,227 27,643 2,348 St. Joseph 24 16 4,429 7,195 725 Van Buren 33 24 7,797 9,796 1,013 Totals 292 186 76,826 77,752 6,735

AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:58