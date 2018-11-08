https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MI-House-5-Cnty-13374994.php
MI-House-5-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the race for U.S. House District 5.
|TP
|PR
|Kildee
|Wines
|Goodwin
|Arenac
|17
|17
|2,858
|3,307
|400
|Bay
|46
|46
|24,522
|18,577
|2,514
|Genesee
|215
|215
|102,508
|55,850
|6,808
|Iosco
|18
|18
|5,004
|5,794
|640
|Saginaw
|44
|44
|26,615
|11,790
|1,906
|Tuscola
|10
|10
|3,014
|3,951
|377
|Totals
|350
|350
|164,521
|99,269
|12,645
AP Elections 11-08-2018 17:00
