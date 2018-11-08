By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Kildee Wines Goodwin
Arenac 17 17 2,858 3,307 400
Bay 46 46 24,522 18,577 2,514
Genesee 215 215 102,508 55,850 6,808
Iosco 18 18 5,004 5,794 640
Saginaw 44 44 26,615 11,790 1,906
Tuscola 10 10 3,014 3,951 377
Totals 350 350 164,521 99,269 12,645

AP Elections 11-08-2018 17:00