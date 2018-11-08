MI-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Hilliard Moolenr Clare 19 19 3,965 7,688 Clinton 34 34 15,507 19,876 Gladwin 20 20 3,499 7,311 Gratiot 21 21 5,186 8,829 Isabella 30 30 10,452 11,445 Mecosta 21 21 5,734 9,543 Midland 49 49 14,428 23,469 Missaukee 17 17 1,521 4,943 Montcalm 25 25 7,173 13,329 Ogemaw 17 17 2,827 5,977 Osceola 18 18 2,560 6,663 Roscommon 14 14 3,951 7,556 Saginaw 41 41 13,499 25,391 Shiawassee 34 34 11,840 17,222 Wexford 20 20 4,397 9,270 Totals 380 380 106,539 178,512

