MI-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Hilliard Moolenr Clare 19 7 954 2,021 Clinton 34 28 11,834 16,026 Gladwin 20 0 0 0 Gratiot 21 11 1,929 3,751 Isabella 30 6 1,703 1,904 Mecosta 21 6 1,123 2,315 Midland 49 37 10,093 16,706 Missaukee 17 16 1,092 4,018 Montcalm 25 18 6,712 12,345 Ogemaw 17 17 2,827 5,977 Osceola 18 3 512 1,358 Roscommon 14 10 2,397 4,523 Saginaw 41 0 0 0 Shiawassee 34 0 0 0 Wexford 20 16 3,492 7,266 Totals 380 175 44,668 78,210

AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:58