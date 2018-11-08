https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MI-House-3-Cnty-13372329.php
MI-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Albro
|Amash
|Gerrard
|Barry
|25
|25
|8,199
|15,721
|795
|Calhoun
|60
|60
|20,857
|26,632
|1,438
|Ionia
|32
|32
|7,805
|14,517
|833
|Kent
|189
|189
|87,483
|104,095
|4,049
|Montcalm
|4
|4
|637
|1,073
|48
|Totals
|310
|310
|124,981
|162,038
|7,163
AP Elections 11-08-2018 17:00
