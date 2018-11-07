https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MI-House-3-Cnty-13367488.php
MI-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Albro
|Amash
|Gerrard
|Barry
|25
|1
|217
|536
|36
|Calhoun
|60
|29
|13,541
|17,912
|970
|Ionia
|32
|21
|4,825
|8,531
|505
|Kent
|189
|54
|71,356
|84,814
|3,333
|Montcalm
|4
|4
|637
|1,073
|48
|Totals
|310
|109
|90,576
|112,866
|4,892
AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:58
