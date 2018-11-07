MI-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Albro Amash Gerrard Barry 25 1 217 536 36 Calhoun 60 29 13,541 17,912 970 Ionia 32 21 4,825 8,531 505 Kent 189 54 71,356 84,814 3,333 Montcalm 4 4 637 1,073 48 Totals 310 109 90,576 112,866 4,892

