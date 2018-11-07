By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Albro Amash Gerrard
Barry 25 1 217 536 36
Calhoun 60 29 13,541 17,912 970
Ionia 32 21 4,825 8,531 505
Kent 189 54 71,356 84,814 3,333
Montcalm 4 4 637 1,073 48
Totals 310 109 90,576 112,866 4,892

AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:58