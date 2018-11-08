https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MI-House-1-Cnty-13372333.php
MI-House-1-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the race for U.S. House District 1.
|TP
|PR
|Morgan
|Bergman
|Alcona
|12
|12
|1,727
|3,721
|Alger
|10
|10
|1,824
|2,102
|Alpena
|17
|17
|5,233
|7,638
|Antrim
|16
|16
|4,975
|7,792
|Baraga
|8
|8
|1,309
|1,916
|Benzie
|13
|13
|4,550
|5,127
|Charlevoix
|20
|20
|5,624
|7,901
|Cheboygan
|22
|22
|4,491
|7,434
|Chippewa
|19
|19
|4,995
|7,692
|Crawford
|10
|10
|2,268
|3,912
|Delta
|23
|23
|6,703
|8,825
|Dickinson
|16
|16
|4,191
|7,124
|Emmet
|23
|23
|7,754
|10,018
|Gogebic
|11
|11
|3,171
|3,309
|Grand Trav
|36
|36
|23,648
|24,855
|Houghton
|30
|30
|6,477
|7,759
|Iron
|16
|16
|2,264
|3,106
|Kalkaska
|13
|13
|2,920
|5,465
|Keweenaw
|5
|5
|580
|726
|Leelanau
|13
|13
|7,295
|6,816
|Luce
|4
|4
|815
|1,554
|Mackinac
|14
|14
|2,185
|3,476
|Manistee
|16
|16
|5,257
|6,334
|Marquette
|36
|36
|16,978
|12,753
|Mason
|8
|8
|1,392
|2,301
|Menominee
|20
|20
|3,472
|5,245
|Montmorenc
|9
|9
|1,471
|3,094
|Ontonagon
|12
|12
|1,338
|1,786
|Oscoda
|7
|7
|1,155
|2,513
|Otsego
|13
|13
|3,952
|7,301
|Presque I.
|17
|17
|2,659
|3,979
|Schoolcraf
|11
|11
|1,530
|2,178
|Totals
|500
|500
|144,203
|185,752
AP Elections 11-08-2018 17:00
