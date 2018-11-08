https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/MI-Gov-Cnty-13372295.php
MI-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the race for Governor.
|Kurland
|Schleigr
|Alcona
|41
|42
|Alger
|31
|28
|Allegan
|367
|366
|Alpena
|127
|112
|Antrim
|93
|91
|Arenac
|53
|65
|Baraga
|21
|25
|Barry
|190
|226
|Bay
|359
|373
|Benzie
|62
|61
|Berrien
|491
|433
|Branch
|130
|121
|Calhoun
|432
|423
|Cass
|151
|172
|Charlevoix
|102
|76
|Cheboygan
|77
|115
|Chippewa
|84
|92
|Clare
|91
|112
|Clinton
|177
|201
|Crawford
|60
|58
|Delta
|88
|98
|Dickinson
|84
|74
|Eaton
|332
|373
|Emmet
|144
|108
|Genesee
|1,217
|1,198
|Gladwin
|66
|114
|Gogebic
|49
|46
|Grand Trav
|357
|253
|Gratiot
|100
|136
|Hillsdale
|129
|151
|Houghton
|93
|49
|Huron
|98
|125
|Ingham
|885
|614
|Ionia
|165
|208
|Iosco
|106
|99
|Iron
|49
|44
|Isabella
|177
|146
|Jackson
|482
|473
|Kalamazoo
|894
|595
|Kalkaska
|85
|91
|Kent
|2,002
|1,350
|Keweenaw
|13
|9
|Lake
|52
|47
|Lapeer
|291
|374
|Leelanau
|79
|45
|Lenawee
|272
|280
|Livingston
|571
|482
|Luce
|13
|27
|Mackinac
|21
|38
|Macomb
|2,521
|2,220
|Manistee
|100
|83
|Marquette
|260
|128
|Mason
|104
|110
|Mecosta
|118
|140
|Menominee
|67
|65
|Midland
|206
|238
|Missaukee
|27
|52
|Monroe
|372
|430
|Montcalm
|181
|258
|Montmorenc
|21
|52
|Muskegon
|519
|514
|Newaygo
|177
|177
|Oakland
|3,185
|2,234
|Oceana
|70
|97
|Ogemaw
|71
|117
|Ontonagon
|30
|26
|Osceola
|91
|78
|Oscoda
|22
|51
|Otsego
|90
|94
|Ottawa
|747
|579
|Presque I.
|52
|62
|Roscommon
|70
|103
|Saginaw
|465
|426
|St. Clair
|587
|644
|St. Joseph
|220
|241
|Sanilac
|131
|171
|Schoolcraf
|17
|31
|Shiawassee
|234
|253
|Tuscola
|182
|209
|Van Buren
|251
|270
|Washtenaw
|962
|526
|Wayne
|4,587
|3,097
|Wexford
|109
|143
|Totals
|28,899
|24,758
AP Elections 11-08-2018 16:48
