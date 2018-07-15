MGM National Harbor unveils $48 million expansion

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Maryland's biggest casino is getting even bigger.

MGM National Harbor opened a $48 million expansion Sunday, less than two years after opening its doors in December 2016.

The Baltimore Sun reports the expansion includes a new, second-floor poker room, off-track horse betting offered in partnership with the Maryland Jockey Club, 285 slot machines and a new terrace overlooking the Potomac River.

Casino officials say the expansion is driven by higher-than-anticipated demand.

The expansion comes as MGM's biggest competitor, the Live Hotel and Casino in Anne Arundel County, recently added a 310-room hotel that now stands as the county's tallest building.

State regulators report that June revenue at the MGM casino totaled $59 million, compared to $48 million at Live casino.

