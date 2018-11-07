By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-

town in the race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Warren Diehl Ayyadura
Abington 5 5 3,106 4,019 159
Acton 6 6 7,924 2,599 424
Acushnet 3 3 1,732 2,255 120
Adams 5 5 2,097 931 106
Agawam 8 8 5,303 6,127 417
Alford 1 0 0 0 0
Amesbury 6 6 4,559 2,765 342
Amherst 10 10 9,628 887 305
Andover 10 10 9,163 6,249 769
Aquinnah 1 1 228 25 13
Arlington 21 21 18,676 4,396 691
Ashburnham 1 1 1,289 1,353 124
Ashby 1 1 674 846 53
Ashfield 1 1 802 196 32
Ashland 5 1 927 501 45
Athol 3 3 1,763 1,823 216
Attleboro 12 12 8,292 6,755 614
Auburn 5 5 3,608 3,519 347
Avon 1 1 1,002 862 53
Ayer 2 2 1,860 1,364 142
Barnstable 13 13 10,737 10,445 658
Barre 2 2 993 1,138 107
Becket 1 1 509 261 26
Bedford 4 4 4,407 2,214 208
Blchrtwn 4 4 4,004 2,626 306
Bellingham 6 6 3,244 3,596 274
Belmont 8 8 8,996 3,066 546
Berkley 2 2 1,106 1,634 96
Berlin 1 1 944 717 71
Bernardstn 1 1 670 320 47
Beverly 12 12 11,231 6,485 774
Billerica 11 11 8,139 8,760 749
Blackstone 3 3 1,518 1,905 118
Blandford 1 1 225 350 15
Bolton 1 1 1,727 1,094 106
Boston 255 255 176,305 36,977 5,427
Bourne 7 7 4,074 4,723 329
Boxborough 1 1 1,789 816 93
Boxford 3 3 2,054 2,136 215
Boylston 1 1 1,200 1,165 87
Braintree 12 12 8,059 8,026 461
Brewster 3 3 3,420 2,281 226
Bridgewtr 7 7 4,425 5,671 306
Brimfield 1 1 711 992 94
Brockton 28 28 18,405 7,026 628
Brookfield 1 1 618 827 66
Brookline 16 16 20,715 3,282 647
Buckland 1 1 705 215 44
Burlington 7 7 5,978 4,835 429
Cambridge 34 34 40,500 3,289 897
Canton 6 6 5,913 4,638 348
Carlisle 1 1 2,006 843 82
Carver 3 3 2,029 2,779 169
Charlemont 1 1 361 177 40
Charlton 4 4 2,146 3,317 295
Chatham 1 1 2,103 1,862 108
Chelmsford 9 9 8,717 6,897 630
Chelsea 16 16 5,175 1,193 180
Cheshire 1 1 872 564 44
Chester 1 1 232 315 21
Chesterfld 1 1 392 228 26
Chicopee 20 20 9,869 7,370 833
Chilmark 1 1 586 107 27
Clarksburg 1 1 445 240 16
Clinton 4 4 2,911 2,345 261
Cohasset 2 2 2,336 1,915 122
Colrain 1 1 484 218 41
Concord 5 5 7,361 2,282 296
Conway 1 1 828 244 30
Cummington 1 1 346 113 22
Dalton 2 2 1,941 855 70
Danvers 8 8 6,176 5,758 510
Dartmouth 9 9 5,218 4,694 334
Dedham 7 7 7,157 4,665 378
Deerfield 1 1 1,798 720 88
Dennis 5 5 4,273 3,745 215
Dighton 2 2 1,332 1,809 97
Douglas 3 3 1,448 2,286 180
Dover 1 1 1,667 1,307 113
Dracut 10 10 5,356 6,873 674
Dudley 3 3 1,624 2,406 205
Dunstable 1 1 846 807 51
Duxbury 6 6 3,877 4,012 239
EBridgwtr 4 4 2,407 3,809 175
EBrookfld 1 1 378 583 46
Eastham 1 1 2,053 1,145 73
Easthamptn 5 5 5,957 2,177 343
ELngmeadow 4 4 3,460 3,719 267
Easton 6 6 5,269 4,672 327
Edgartown 1 1 1,543 722 96
Egremont 1 1 635 124 18
Erving 1 1 384 225 35
Essex 1 1 1,118 794 84
Everett 12 12 6,987 2,774 314
Fairhaven 6 6 3,571 3,197 239
Fall River 29 29 11,567 7,132 676
Falmouth 9 9 9,636 6,950 567
Fitchburg 12 12 6,289 4,666 458
Florida 1 1 157 146 15
Foxborough 5 5 4,123 3,945 284
Framingham 18 18 16,399 6,745 684
Franklin 8 8 7,565 6,724 452
Freetown 3 3 1,601 2,158 121
Gardner 10 10 3,401 2,992 401
Georgetwn 3 3 1,905 2,050 195
Gill 1 1 539 219 19
Gloucester 10 10 8,342 4,732 473
Goshen 1 1 342 181 24
Gosnold 1 1 33 21 2
Grafton 5 5 4,401 3,480 348
Granby 2 2 1,465 1,372 147
Granville 1 1 296 450 30
GBarngton 4 4 2,603 515 77
Greenfield 9 9 5,259 1,757 253
Groton 3 3 3,347 2,170 210
Groveland 2 2 1,541 1,760 146
Hadley 1 1 1,869 750 96
Halifax 2 2 1,409 2,071 112
Hamilton 3 3 2,204 1,662 128
Hampden 1 1 1,052 1,353 84
Hancock 1 1 194 151 7
Hanover 4 4 2,920 4,342 207
Hanson 3 3 1,909 3,104 124
Hardwick 1 1 508 555 60
Harvard 1 1 2,230 995 99
Harwich 4 4 4,022 3,262 213
Hatfield 1 1 1,157 565 57
Haverhill 21 21 12,161 9,684 941
Hawley 1 1 112 49 6
Heath 1 1 223 129 9
Hingham 7 7 6,643 5,317 366
Hinsdale 1 1 567 296 34
Holbrook 4 4 2,280 2,021 121
Holden 5 5 4,737 4,481 363
Holland 1 1 458 605 60
Holliston 4 4 4,516 2,571 252
Holyoke 14 14 8,430 3,267 419
Hopedale 1 1 1,428 1,305 89
Hopkinton 4 4 4,510 3,110 230
Hubbardstn 1 1 906 1,228 114
Hudson 7 7 4,958 3,415 329
Hull 3 3 3,009 2,153 164
Huntington 1 1 439 453 45
Ipswich 4 4 4,264 2,999 286
Kingston 4 4 2,798 3,353 214
Lakeville 3 3 2,015 3,177 155
Lancaster 2 2 1,578 1,601 139
Lanesboro 1 1 879 477 46
Lawrence 24 24 12,079 2,449 363
Lee 1 1 1,753 705 76
Leicester 4 4 1,969 2,421 210
Lenox 1 1 2,066 537 67
Leominster 15 15 7,635 6,919 629
Leverett 1 1 990 125 20
Lexington 9 9 11,757 3,349 497
Leyden 1 1 289 128 13
Lincoln 2 2 2,685 653 103
Littleton 3 3 3,083 1,919 191
Longmeadow 5 5 4,538 3,172 299
Lowell 33 33 16,474 7,930 1,017
Ludlow 6 6 3,767 3,929 309
Lunenburg 4 4 2,518 2,512 191
Lynn 28 28 16,078 7,145 741
Lynnfield 4 4 2,544 3,515 191
Malden 16 16 12,497 4,400 514
MnchstrSea 1 1 1,824 1,138 100
Mansfield 6 6 5,586 4,782 375
Marblehead 6 6 6,807 4,062 392
Marion 1 1 1,511 1,186 78
Marlbrough 14 14 8,340 5,332 569
Marshfield 7 7 5,880 6,905 349
Mashpee 5 5 3,791 3,641 239
Matapoiset 1 1 1,867 1,750 112
Maynard 4 4 3,584 1,622 203
Medfield 4 4 3,562 2,745 205
Medford 16 16 17,738 6,385 808
Medway 4 4 3,229 2,853 239
Melrose 14 14 9,182 4,648 467
Mendon 1 1 1,303 1,512 94
Merrimac 2 2 1,671 1,506 183
Methuen 12 12 8,715 7,946 694
Middleboro 6 6 3,965 5,845 360
Midlefield 1 1 171 75 11
Middleton 2 2 1,716 2,324 181
Milford 8 8 5,443 4,524 381
Millbury 4 4 2,480 2,975 271
Millis 3 3 2,239 1,854 155
Millville 1 1 517 701 58
Milton 10 10 8,776 4,523 412
Monroe 1 1 22 19 5
Monson 3 3 1,664 1,844 201
Montague 6 6 2,589 894 169
Monterey 1 1 367 77 19
Montgomery 1 1 167 265 18
MtWashngtn 1 1 73 16 6
Nahant 1 1 1,189 796 73
Nantucket 1 1 3,504 1,648 165
Natick 10 10 11,354 4,949 523
Needham 10 10 10,602 4,574 493
NwAshford 1 0 0 0 0
NewBedford 36 36 14,769 7,590 936
NwBraintre 1 1 224 276 18
Newbury 2 2 2,289 2,585 191
Newburyprt 7 7 6,525 3,216 330
NwMarlboro 1 1 533 204 0
New Salem 1 1 331 183 19
Newton 32 32 30,480 8,238 1,277
Norfolk 3 3 2,389 2,585 191
NorthAdams 5 5 2,954 191 130
Northamptn 14 14 12,894 1,715 378
N Andover 8 8 6,689 5,800 543
NAttleboro 9 9 5,795 5,445 534
Northboro 4 4 4,305 3,007 256
Northbridg 4 4 2,875 3,655 268
NBrookfld 1 0 0 0 0
Northfield 1 1 933 480 73
NReading 4 4 3,508 3,580 274
Norton 5 5 3,665 3,781 242
Norwell 3 3 2,613 3,016 168
Norwood 9 9 7,117 5,206 412
OakBluffs 1 1 1,812 639 87
Oakham 1 1 346 571 34
Orange 2 2 1,272 1,228 135
Orleans 1 1 2,387 1,544 93
Otis 1 1 410 292 17
Oxford 4 4 2,237 2,915 263
Palmer 5 5 2,100 2,239 279
Paxton 1 1 1,041 1,131 87
Peabody 19 19 11,128 10,236 812
Pelham 1 1 672 93 27
Pembroke 5 5 3,676 4,767 262
Pepperell 3 3 2,466 2,731 215
Peru 1 1 254 147 19
Petersham 1 1 413 280 29
Phillipstn 1 1 339 463 32
Pittsfield 14 14 11,869 3,953 481
Plainfield 1 1 269 91 14
Plainville 3 3 1,902 2,011 178
Plymouth 15 15 13,153 13,585 817
Plympton 1 1 639 835 46
Princeton 1 1 1,048 897 68
Provincetn 1 1 1,915 171 39
Quincy 31 31 20,021 12,375 1,017
Randolph 12 12 9,028 2,600 254
Raynham 6 6 2,543 3,395 184
Reading 8 8 7,334 5,235 491
Rehoboth 3 3 2,264 2,786 158
Revere 21 21 8,407 4,821 415
Richmond 1 1 644 182 27
Rochester 1 1 1,111 1,594 63
Rockland 6 6 3,422 4,049 244
Rockport 3 3 2,790 1,358 146
Rowe 1 1 109 81 3
Rowley 1 1 1,434 1,659 119
Royalston 2 2 279 259 20
Russell 1 0 0 0 0
Rutland 3 3 1,718 2,145 197
Salem 14 14 13,052 4,726 675
Salisbury 3 3 1,797 1,925 178
Sandsfld 1 1 236 126 6
Sandwich 6 6 5,019 5,475 366
Saugus 10 10 4,804 5,847 361
Savoy 1 1 148 107 14
Scituate 6 6 5,303 4,698 297
Seekonk 4 4 3,076 2,772 169
Sharon 5 5 5,875 2,343 368
Sheffield 1 1 1,147 409 39
Shelburne 1 1 749 210 25
Sherborn 1 1 1,505 756 83
Shirley 1 1 1,368 1,300 109
Shrewsbury 10 10 8,773 6,520 564
Shutesbury 1 1 975 130 30
Somerset 5 5 3,768 3,333 261
Somerville 21 21 30,258 3,630 800
Southamptn 1 1 1,541 1,550 124
Southboro 3 3 2,910 2,002 164
Southbrdge 5 5 2,579 1,876 185
SHadley 5 5 4,646 2,755 288
Southwick 3 3 1,581 2,464 207
Spencer 4 4 1,862 2,394 232
Springfld 64 64 27,573 8,138 1,132
Sterling 2 2 1,814 2,246 158
Stockbridg 1 1 863 218 30
Stoneham 7 7 5,752 4,676 433
Stoughton 8 8 6,317 4,355 341
Stow 2 2 2,585 1,321 112
Sturbridge 3 3 2,122 2,172 191
Sudbury 6 6 6,223 2,847 284
Sunderland 1 1 1,195 333 45
Sutton 3 3 1,791 2,528 210
Swampscott 6 6 4,789 2,581 278
Swansea 5 5 3,121 3,214 205
Taunton 16 16 8,916 7,947 619
Templeton 3 3 1,312 1,700 148
Tewksbury 8 8 6,053 7,177 673
Tisbury 1 1 1,676 488 86
Tolland 1 1 103 147 6
Topsfield 1 1 1,679 1,624 129
Townsend 3 3 1,670 2,170 149
Truro 1 1 1,053 336 39
Tyngsboro 4 4 2,445 2,736 211
Tyringham 1 1 197 52 4
Upton 2 2 1,975 1,783 156
Uxbridge 4 4 2,645 3,152 259
Wakefield 7 7 6,698 5,468 444
Wales 1 1 313 436 42
Walpole 8 8 5,702 5,851 442
Waltham 18 18 14,424 6,623 818
Ware 3 3 1,572 1,633 206
Wareham 6 6 4,481 4,412 352
Warren 2 2 769 984 101
Warwick 1 1 263 125 22
Washington 1 1 206 84 7
Watertown 12 12 11,673 3,382 562
Wayland 4 4 5,164 1,940 246
Webster 5 5 2,341 2,812 256
Wellesley 8 8 8,127 4,064 468
Wellfleet 1 1 1,474 471 57
Wendell 1 1 406 66 31
Wenham 1 1 1,115 894 73
Westboro 5 5 4,828 2,729 251
WBoylston 2 2 1,776 1,762 148
WBridgwtr 2 2 1,331 1,998 93
WBrookfld 1 1 770 896 66
Westfield 12 12 6,679 7,540 553
Westford 6 6 6,572 4,648 393
Westhamptn 1 1 589 357 43
Westminstr 2 2 1,695 1,999 175
WestNewbry 1 1 1,428 1,050 103
Weston 4 4 3,256 1,908 260
Westport 5 5 3,550 3,319 264
WSpringfld 8 8 5,089 4,397 353
WStockbrdg 1 1 649 130 19
WTisbury 1 1 1,503 329 69
Westwood 4 4 4,372 3,504 257
Weymouth 18 18 12,355 11,321 706
Whately 1 1 559 298 25
Whitman 4 4 2,617 3,856 174
Wilbraham 4 4 3,120 3,529 207
Wiliamsbrg 1 1 1,176 304 58
Williamstn 3 3 2,625 448 59
Wilmington 6 6 5,031 5,642 394
Winchendon 4 4 1,503 1,852 164
Winchester 8 8 6,635 3,522 371
Windsor 1 1 284 141 21
Winthrop 6 6 4,121 3,179 254
Woburn 14 14 8,691 7,150 679
Worcester 50 50 32,407 14,331 1,753
Worthntn 1 0 0 0 0
Wrentham 3 3 2,377 2,905 205
Yarmouth 7 7 6,194 5,551 390
Totals 2,173 2,164 1,611,665 969,499 90,663

AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:49