MA-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-

town in the race for Governor.

TP PR Gonzalez Baker Abington 5 5 1,667 5,381 Acton 6 0 0 0 Acushnet 3 3 968 3,075 Adams 5 5 1,277 1,831 Agawam 8 8 2,135 9,536 Alford 1 0 0 0 Amesbury 6 6 2,195 5,382 Amherst 10 10 7,196 3,525 Andover 10 10 4,123 11,833 Aquinnah 1 1 156 106 Arlington 21 0 0 0 Ashburnham 1 1 651 2,070 Ashby 1 1 308 1,247 Ashfield 1 1 586 441 Ashland 5 1 461 1,002 Athol 3 3 826 2,962 Attleboro 12 0 0 0 Auburn 5 5 1,510 5,903 Avon 1 1 538 1,339 Ayer 2 2 927 2,396 Barnstable 13 13 5,108 16,320 Barre 2 2 533 1,672 Becket 1 1 356 425 Bedford 4 4 2,141 4,575 Blchrtwn 4 4 2,208 4,607 Bellingham 6 0 0 0 Belmont 8 8 5,285 7,180 Berkley 2 2 633 2,139 Berlin 1 0 0 0 Bernardstn 1 1 347 687 Beverly 12 12 5,404 12,841 Billerica 11 6 2,239 7,212 Blackstone 3 3 740 2,765 Blandford 1 1 106 470 Bolton 1 0 0 0 Boston 255 255 110,187 107,108 Bourne 7 7 1,911 7,011 Boxborough 1 1 917 1,755 Boxford 3 0 0 0 Boylston 1 1 496 1,921 Braintree 12 0 0 0 Brewster 3 3 625 1,376 Bridgewtr 7 7 2,269 7,844 Brimfield 1 1 383 1,369 Brockton 28 28 11,680 13,972 Brookfield 1 1 306 1,174 Brookline 16 16 13,221 11,380 Buckland 1 1 430 521 Burlington 7 7 2,796 8,202 Cambridge 34 1 4,290 1,874 Canton 6 1 457 1,211 Carlisle 1 0 0 0 Carver 3 3 966 3,909 Charlemont 1 1 228 344 Charlton 4 4 955 4,705 Chatham 1 1 932 3,044 Chelmsford 9 9 3,759 12,258 Chelsea 16 16 3,350 3,115 Cheshire 1 1 557 903 Chester 1 0 0 0 Chesterfld 1 1 234 405 Chicopee 20 20 4,699 13,143 Chilmark 1 1 393 324 Clarksburg 1 1 250 446 Clinton 4 4 1,412 4,030 Cohasset 2 2 999 3,357 Colrain 1 1 312 423 Concord 5 5 3,722 6,140 Conway 1 1 517 574 Cummington 1 1 236 243 Dalton 2 2 1,091 1,758 Danvers 8 8 2,556 9,617 Dartmouth 9 0 0 0 Dedham 7 7 3,711 8,264 Deerfield 1 1 1,031 1,568 Dennis 5 5 1,815 6,273 Dighton 2 2 684 2,493 Douglas 3 3 649 3,210 Dover 1 1 722 2,330 Dracut 10 3 762 2,921 Dudley 3 3 757 3,435 Dunstable 1 1 363 1,303 Duxbury 6 6 1,633 6,356 EBridgwtr 4 4 1,281 4,898 EBrookfld 1 1 155 844 Eastham 1 1 989 2,231 Easthamptn 5 5 3,802 4,590 ELngmeadow 4 4 1,424 5,874 Easton 6 6 2,455 7,610 Edgartown 1 1 861 1,482 Egremont 1 1 483 286 Erving 1 1 216 425 Essex 1 0 0 0 Everett 12 0 0 0 Fairhaven 6 0 0 0 Fall River 29 29 6,475 12,720 Falmouth 9 9 4,818 12,054 Fitchburg 12 12 3,112 8,109 Florida 1 1 116 193 Foxborough 5 5 1,891 6,315 Framingham 18 18 8,506 15,116 Franklin 8 8 3,280 11,311 Freetown 3 3 792 2,995 Gardner 10 10 1,481 5,249 Georgetwn 3 3 820 3,191 Gill 1 1 320 459 Gloucester 10 10 3,938 9,494 Goshen 1 0 0 0 Gosnold 1 1 13 43 Grafton 5 0 0 0 Granby 2 2 726 2,206 Granville 1 1 66 599 GBarngton 4 4 1,932 1,244 Greenfield 9 9 3,315 3,911 Groton 3 3 1,601 4,033 Groveland 2 2 701 2,634 Hadley 1 1 1,135 1,566 Halifax 2 2 741 2,740 Hamilton 3 3 987 2,985 Hampden 1 1 111 447 Hancock 1 1 126 217 Hanover 4 0 0 0 Hanson 3 3 1,003 3,949 Hardwick 1 1 252 855 Harvard 1 1 1,201 2,014 Harwich 4 4 1,758 5,589 Hatfield 1 1 694 1,082 Haverhill 21 21 6,204 16,146 Hawley 1 1 60 110 Heath 1 1 146 210 Hingham 7 0 0 0 Hinsdale 1 1 331 557 Holbrook 4 4 1,166 3,133 Holden 5 3 2,090 7,337 Holland 1 1 225 889 Holliston 4 4 1,924 5,332 Holyoke 14 14 5,028 6,938 Hopedale 1 1 599 2,210 Hopkinton 4 4 1,902 5,900 Hubbardstn 1 1 427 1,763 Hudson 7 7 2,158 6,445 Hull 3 0 0 0 Huntington 1 0 0 0 Ipswich 4 4 2,051 5,373 Kingston 4 4 1,284 4,943 Lakeville 3 3 991 4,203 Lancaster 2 2 715 2,534 Lanesboro 1 1 558 815 Lawrence 24 24 7,409 7,349 Lee 1 1 1,004 1,497 Leicester 4 4 863 3,720 Lenox 1 1 1,218 1,452 Leominster 15 0 0 0 Leverett 1 1 764 367 Lexington 9 9 6,662 8,766 Leyden 1 1 169 259 Lincoln 2 2 1,482 1,943 Littleton 3 3 1,456 3,670 Longmeadow 5 5 2,004 5,947 Lowell 33 0 0 0 Ludlow 6 6 1,678 6,190 Lunenburg 4 0 0 0 Lynn 28 28 9,148 14,524 Lynnfield 4 4 1,056 5,012 Malden 16 16 7,717 9,458 MnchstrSea 1 1 804 2,255 Mansfield 6 6 2,648 7,943 Marblehead 6 6 2,824 8,377 Marion 1 1 679 2,058 Marlbrough 14 14 3,934 10,174 Marshfield 7 7 2,708 10,021 Mashpee 5 5 1,652 5,848 Matapoiset 1 0 0 0 Maynard 4 4 1,926 3,405 Medfield 4 4 1,478 4,963 Medford 16 0 0 0 Medway 4 4 1,402 4,832 Melrose 14 14 4,816 9,255 Mendon 1 1 570 2,281 Merrimac 2 2 753 2,535 Methuen 12 0 0 0 Middleboro 6 6 1,987 7,911 Midlefield 1 1 84 165 Middleton 2 2 714 3,399 Milford 8 8 2,426 7,828 Millbury 4 4 1,055 4,650 Millis 3 3 985 3,210 Millville 1 0 0 0 Milton 10 10 4,486 9,018 Monroe 1 1 15 32 Monson 3 3 754 2,878 Montague 6 6 1,581 2,045 Monterey 1 1 278 183 Montgomery 1 1 76 362 MtWashngtn 1 1 47 48 Nahant 1 1 539 1,498 Nantucket 1 1 2,261 3,029 Natick 10 10 5,456 11,240 Needham 10 10 5,162 10,490 NwAshford 1 0 0 0 NewBedford 36 36 9,880 12,971 NwBraintre 1 1 104 401 Newbury 2 2 1,087 3,995 Newburyprt 7 7 2,956 7,036 NwMarlboro 1 1 419 343 New Salem 1 1 216 313 Newton 32 32 17,475 22,375 Norfolk 3 3 1,087 3,995 NorthAdams 5 5 1,942 2,084 Northamptn 14 14 9,669 5,207 N Andover 8 8 2,884 9,967 NAttleboro 9 9 2,746 8,909 Northboro 4 4 1,893 5,597 Northbridg 4 4 1,134 5,613 NBrookfld 1 0 0 0 Northfield 1 1 560 917 NReading 4 4 1,445 5,760 Norton 5 5 1,774 5,783 Norwell 3 3 1,142 4,510 Norwood 9 0 0 0 OakBluffs 1 1 1,014 1,493 Oakham 1 1 168 761 Orange 2 2 699 1,910 Orleans 1 1 1,144 2,838 Otis 1 1 271 450 Oxford 4 4 1,032 4,333 Palmer 5 0 0 0 Paxton 1 0 0 0 Peabody 19 0 0 0 Pelham 1 1 477 308 Pembroke 5 0 0 0 Pepperell 3 3 1,157 4,168 Peru 1 1 152 265 Petersham 1 0 0 0 Phillipstn 1 1 168 659 Pittsfield 14 14 7,452 8,683 Plainfield 1 1 200 173 Plainville 3 3 899 3,142 Plymouth 15 15 6,131 20,824 Plympton 1 0 0 0 Princeton 1 1 525 1,469 Provincetn 1 0 0 0 Quincy 31 31 11,123 21,572 Randolph 12 12 5,310 6,428 Raynham 6 6 1,215 4,749 Reading 8 8 3,234 9,639 Rehoboth 3 3 1,290 3,851 Revere 21 21 4,867 8,596 Richmond 1 1 386 460 Rochester 1 1 580 2,107 Rockland 6 0 0 0 Rockport 3 3 1,307 2,942 Rowe 1 1 69 123 Rowley 1 1 709 2,413 Royalston 2 2 153 394 Russell 1 0 0 0 Rutland 3 3 758 3,213 Salem 14 0 0 0 Salisbury 3 3 783 3,040 Sandsfld 1 1 175 189 Sandwich 6 6 2,399 8,173 Saugus 10 10 2,389 8,317 Savoy 1 1 104 160 Scituate 6 0 0 0 Seekonk 4 0 0 0 Sharon 5 5 2,980 5,525 Sheffield 1 0 0 0 Shelburne 1 1 498 475 Sherborn 1 1 674 1,663 Shirley 1 0 0 0 Shrewsbury 10 10 3,548 12,365 Shutesbury 1 1 766 358 Somerset 5 1 1,948 5,363 Somerville 21 21 22,308 12,111 Southamptn 1 1 744 2,414 Southboro 3 3 1,336 3,694 Southbrdge 5 5 1,275 3,332 SHadley 5 0 0 0 Southwick 3 3 695 3,487 Spencer 4 0 0 0 Springfld 64 64 15,992 20,583 Sterling 2 2 782 3,378 Stockbridg 1 1 545 550 Stoneham 7 7 2,736 7,913 Stoughton 8 8 3,171 7,626 Stow 2 0 0 0 Sturbridge 3 0 0 0 Sudbury 6 0 0 0 Sunderland 1 1 806 769 Sutton 3 3 703 3,775 Swampscott 6 6 1,725 5,892 Swansea 5 5 1,675 4,796 Taunton 16 16 4,831 12,327 Templeton 3 3 537 2,580 Tewksbury 8 8 2,795 10,778 Tisbury 1 1 1,039 1,193 Tolland 1 1 54 193 Topsfield 1 1 723 2,679 Townsend 3 3 717 3,162 Truro 1 1 649 775 Tyngsboro 4 4 988 4,274 Tyringham 1 1 116 135 Upton 2 2 870 2,985 Uxbridge 4 4 1,236 4,781 Wakefield 7 0 0 0 Wales 1 1 154 627 Walpole 8 1 2,547 9,213 Waltham 18 18 8,239 13,384 Ware 3 3 716 2,624 Wareham 6 6 2,274 6,751 Warren 2 2 370 1,443 Warwick 1 1 171 238 Washington 1 1 133 158 Watertown 12 0 0 0 Wayland 4 0 0 0 Webster 5 5 1,113 4,222 Wellesley 8 8 3,878 8,805 Wellfleet 1 1 926 1,039 Wendell 1 1 315 179 Wenham 1 1 482 1,593 Westboro 5 0 0 0 WBoylston 2 2 714 2,942 WBridgwtr 2 2 610 2,715 WBrookfld 1 1 338 1,366 Westfield 12 12 3,109 11,362 Westford 6 6 2,843 8,551 Westhamptn 1 1 329 652 Westminstr 2 2 723 3,070 WestNewbry 1 1 632 1,912 Weston 4 4 1,462 3,935 Westport 5 0 0 0 WSpringfld 8 8 2,085 7,176 WStockbrdg 1 1 443 340 WTisbury 1 1 965 902 Westwood 4 4 1,983 6,017 Weymouth 18 18 6,490 17,228 Whately 1 1 324 562 Whitman 4 4 1,443 4,990 Wilbraham 4 4 1,236 5,497 Wiliamsbrg 1 1 859 670 Williamstn 3 3 1,863 1,253 Wilmington 6 0 0 0 Winchendon 4 4 697 2,780 Winchester 8 0 0 0 Windsor 1 1 193 246 Winthrop 6 6 1,983 5,391 Woburn 14 14 4,388 11,808 Worcester 50 50 18,804 29,528 Worthntn 1 0 0 0 Wrentham 3 3 1,066 4,345 Yarmouth 7 7 2,780 9,138 Totals 2,173 1,765 703,948 1,421,217

AP Elections 11-07-2018 01:49