By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-

town in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Lovvorn Powers
Amherst 10 0 0 0
Athol 3 0 0 0
Auburn 5 0 0 0
Barre 2 0 0 0
Blchrtwn 4 0 0 0
Bellingham 2 0 0 0
Blackstone 3 0 0 0
Boylston 1 0 0 0
Deerfield 1 0 0 0
Douglas 3 0 0 0
Erving 1 0 0 0
Gill 1 0 0 0
Grafton 5 0 0 0
Greenfield 9 0 0 0
Hadley 1 0 0 0
Hardwick 1 0 0 0
Hatfield 1 0 0 0
Holden 5 0 0 0
Hubbardstn 1 0 0 0
Leicester 4 0 0 0
Leominster 15 0 0 0
Leverett 1 0 0 0
Mendon 1 0 0 0
Millbury 4 0 0 0
Millville 1 0 0 0
Montague 6 0 0 0
NwBraintre 1 0 0 0
New Salem 1 0 0 0
Northamptn 14 0 0 0
Northboro 4 0 0 0
Northbridg 4 0 0 0
NBrookfld 1 0 0 0
Northfield 1 0 0 0
Oakham 1 0 0 0
Orange 2 0 0 0
Oxford 4 0 0 0
Palmer 1 0 0 0
Paxton 1 0 0 0
Pelham 1 0 0 0
Petersham 1 0 0 0
Phillipstn 1 0 0 0
Princeton 1 0 0 0
Royalston 2 0 0 0
Rutland 3 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 10 0 0 0
Shutesbury 1 0 0 0
Spencer 4 0 0 0
Sterling 2 0 0 0
Sunderland 1 0 0 0
Sutton 3 0 0 0
Templeton 3 0 0 0
Upton 2 0 0 0
Uxbridge 4 0 0 0
Ware 3 0 0 0
Warwick 1 0 0 0
Webster 5 0 0 0
Wendell 1 0 0 0
Westboro 5 0 0 0
WBoylston 2 0 0 0
WBrookfld 1 0 0 0
Whately 1 0 0 0
Winchendon 1 0 0 0
Worcester 50 0 0 0
Totals 235 0 0 0

AP Elections 09-04-2018 13:29