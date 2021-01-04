Lynching marker to expose Alabama county's racial violence

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Community organizers hope to install a historic marker outside the Lee County Courthouse to raise awareness about the lynchings of Black people by white mobs in a campaign of racial terror.
Ashley Brown told Opelika-Auburn News she co-founded the Lee County Remembrance Project to better understand what happened to four Black men who were killed in Lee County. They were among 360 people lynched in Alabama, and more than 4,400 killed across 20 states between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and 1950, according to the Equal Justice Initiative.