Lutheran church to serve dinner

Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North) in New Milford will hold its annual German Night Dinner Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

The menu will include pork loin roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, red cabbage, carrots, applesauce, bread/rolls and desserts.

Admission is $15 per adult, $10 per child age 6-12 and free for children under 5. A family maximum of $50 will be charged.