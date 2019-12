Lutheran church sets events

Trinity Lutheran Church on Route 7 North in New Milford has announced its Christmas offerings.

Activities will include Advent IV Eucharist Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m.; a Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.; a Christmas Day Eucharist Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.; and a New Year’s Eucharist Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m.