https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Lutheran-church-sets-car-show-12990472.php
Lutheran church sets car show
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 15, 2018
Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will hold its annual classic car show June 15 from 5 to 9 p.m.
The event at the 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North) church will feature a display of cars, music from the 1940-60s, food, awards, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
The cost to exhibit a car is $10. Admission is free for spectators.
View Comments