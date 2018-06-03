Lutheran church sets car show

Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford will hold its annual classic car show June 15 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event at the 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North) church will feature a display of cars, music from the 1940-60s, food, awards, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

The cost to exhibit a car is $10. Admission is free for spectators.