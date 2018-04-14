Lupone to perform concert in Washington

Washington Montessori School will present a concert with Patti LuPone April 16 at 7 p.m.

The program at the 240 Litchfield Turnpike school is part of the school’s “WMS Presents” series.

LuPone is a Broadway legend and Tony and Grammy Award winner, and former WMS parent.

A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will follow the concert.

LuPone is on tour with her new show, “Don’t Monkey With Broadway,” but has added this special concert to her calendar.

She will be accompanied by Joseph Thalken, an award-winning composer, pianist and musical director.

Tickets for the performance and reception are $100 and may be purchased online at washingtonmontessori.org/pattilupone.

All seating is reserved. Seating is limited.

This special concert is sponsored by Makery Coworking, Jessica Travelstead of the The Matthews Group Real Estate, Salisbury Bank and Trevenen & Coploff LLC.

For information, call 860-868-0551.