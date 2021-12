The following programs are taking place at the Sherman Congregational Church:

Advent Luncheon Series Sundays at 11:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The church cooks and bakers prepare a soup and bread lunch, and the group views “Because of Bethlehem” by bestselling author Max Lucado. The four session video-based study will end Dec. 19. Lucado explores how the One who made everything chose to make himself nothing and come into the world. Jesus' birth gives us the promise that God is always near us, always for us, and always within us and that we no longer need to have marks on our record, a release said.

Midweek children’s program

The program is for children in grades 1-6. It will take place from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. each Thursday evening. Snacks are provided for children as soon as they arrive, after which there is singing, a Bible lesson and activities and games. Please call Pastor Jitesh Soans to register for the program at 717-330-9340.

The Sherman Congregational Church is at 6 Church Road.