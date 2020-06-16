Luna Community College president placed on leave

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Luna Community College has placed its president on leave and will not renew his contact.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the Luna Community College Board of Trustees voted last week not to renew President Rolando Rael’s contract at the end of the month. The board also placed him on paid administrative leave for the remainder of his contract.

The move comes only a year and a half after Rael was hired.

Rael was not among the top candidates for the president’s position. A review committee involved in the candidate search spoke out against the decision to hire Rael instead of other potential candidates identified in a nationwide search.

Board Chairwoman Phyllis Martinez says the college wants to go in another direction.