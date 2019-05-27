Luers to lead program about Cuba

The Washington Democratic Town Committee will sponsor a program, “What’s Up with Cuba Now?,” June 2 at 2 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

Wendy W. Luers, founder and president of The Foundation for a Civil Society, will discuss the current relations between Cuba and the United States.

Luers and her husband, Ambassador William Luers, have been involved in cultural exchanges with Cuba since 2015 under the umbrella of her Foundation for a Civil Society.

Ambassador Luers negotiated the opening of the U.S. and Cuban Interest Sections in 1977 when he was assistant secretary for Latin America.

Although the United States still has diplomatic relations with Cuba, the Trump Administration has activated Title III and IV of the Helms Burton Act and made changes, including prohibitions on commerce with joint ventures with the Cuban military and security services and a ban on individual travel to Cuba.

Luers will share information detailing the impact of these changes on the Cuban and Cuban Americans and investment in Cuba.

As part of FCS, Luers is the co-founder and was co-chair of the Project on Justice in Times of Transition, an independent conflict resolution project.

FCS’s main focus today are the New Cuba Arts Connection and the Iran Project — after 25 years bringing young Eastern European and Balkan artists to the US under the Young Visual Artists program.

Luers was also an international relations consultant for NYC 2012, the New York City bid for the 2012 Summer Games.

She has been a journalist with Time, a commentator for KQED-TV and a lecturer.

She was a presidential appointee of President Reagan to the National Council of the Arts (1988-1994); founder and President Emerita of the Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies; a member of the Council on Foreign Relations; and served on boards at Stanford University and The Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California as well as American Ditchley, The Annenberg Trust at Sunnylands.

She is vice chairman of the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C., co-founder and vice chairman of the Vaclav Havel Library Foundation and numerous nonprofit boards.

Luers has been decorated by the Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic and the President of Slovakia.

A graduate of Stanford, she is married to Ambassador William H. Luers. They have six children and 10 grandchildren and spent time in Washington Depot.