LuPone concert slated in Washington

Washington Montessori School will present a concert with Patti LuPone April 16 at 7 p.m. at the 240 Litchfield Turnpike school.

LuPone is a Broadway legend and Tony and Grammy Award winner, and former WMS parent.

A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will follow the concert.

LuPone is on tour with her new show, “Don’t Monkey With Broadway,” which is a concert of interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes, exploring how LuPone’s life-long love affair with Broadway began, and her concern for what the Great White Way is becoming today.

She will be accompanied by Joseph Thalken, an award-winning composer, pianist and musical director.

Tickets for the performance and reception are $100 and may be purchased online at washingtonmontessori.org/pattilupone.

For information, call 860-868-0551.