LoveArtPlay to present ‘Tales of Women’ to aid S’Cool Sounds





Photo: Courtesy Of Wykeham Consort Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 LoveArtPlay will sponsor a special event, “Tales of Women in Dance, Music and Song,” April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Washington Montessori School. Professional New York dancers will perform to the music of the Wykeham Consort, above, with actors who will recite the texts of some songs. less LoveArtPlay will sponsor a special event, “Tales of Women in Dance, Music and Song,” April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Washington Montessori School. Professional New York dancers will perform to the music of the ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Wykeham Consort Image 2 of 2 Wykeham Consort member and Matilda Giampietro, who has traveled with the S’cool Sounds to teach music and movement to children around the world, is shown with a master drumming teacher and drumming team members, in the Village Health Works in Burundi. Wykeham Consort will be featured in a special event to benefit S’cool April 21. less Wykeham Consort member and Matilda Giampietro, who has traveled with the S’cool Sounds to teach music and movement to children around the world, is shown with a master drumming teacher and drumming team ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Matilda Giampietro LoveArtPlay to present ‘Tales of Women’ to aid S’Cool Sounds 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LoveArtPlay will sponsor a special event, “Tales of Women in Dance, Music and Song,” April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Washington Montessori School.

Professional New York dancers will perform to the music of Wykeham Consort, with actors who will recite the texts of some songs.

The performance will raise funds for S’Cool Sounds (https://www.scoolsounds.org), an organization that teaches music to underserved children in the U.S. and abroad.

The teaching artists are Juilliard graduates.

Matilda Giampietro, PhD, of Washington, one of the members of the Wykeham Consort, is on the leadership team of S’CoolSounds and has traveled with the organization to teach music and movement to Syrian refugees in Jordan, children in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, and Village Health Works in Burundi.

Giampietro has been teaching music at Washington Montessori School since 1981.

Wykeham Consort is an ensemble of musicians fascinated by the music of the Sephardim and of Renaissance Europe.

Their concerts range from Sephardic romances and Spanish villancicos to the elegant poetry of French chansons and lively English country dances.

The historical and cultural context of the music, translations of the texts and explanations of period instruments used are included in performances.

The consort consists of Giampietro; Erica Warnock, who studied viola da gamba with Grace Feldman at Neighborhood Music School in New Haven and now plays with various groups in Connecticut and New York and is a former member of The Everyman Guild; Sarah Jane Chelminski, who teaches recorder and coaches ensembles at the Neighborhood Music School in New Haven and teaches Recorder at Washington Montessori School in Washington; Andy Lafreniere, co-director of the Suzuki Talent Education School of Sandy Hook and a member of the Suzuki Association of the Americas guitar development committee that is part of a worldwide organization that is researching and developing the guitar literature for the Suzuki Method; and James Allen, who teaches music at Ox Ridge School in Darien and plays with an all -original folk rock quintet as a multi percussionist as well as playing in a jazz trio.

Some of the children served by S’Cool Sounds are in New York city as well, with music programs in five schools.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by on EvenBrite or at the door.