Louisiana treasurer hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment

FILE - This Aug. 7, 2019 file photo shows Treasurer John Schroder signing the paperwork for his re-election bid on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Schroder's office says on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, the statewide elected official is hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. The treasury statement says Schroder tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, but didn’t provide further details about the symptoms Schroder was experiencing. less FILE - This Aug. 7, 2019 file photo shows Treasurer John Schroder signing the paperwork for his re-election bid on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Schroder's office says on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, ... more Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Louisiana treasurer hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state Treasurer John Schroder was hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, his office announced Thursday.

The Republican treasurer tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the treasury statement, which didn't provide further details about the symptoms Schroder was experiencing.

“Treasurer Schroder is responding favorably to treatment and is experiencing little discomfort,” the office's statement said. “He is in contact with treasury staff via email and phone to maintain the department’s programs.”

Schroder, 59, is a former member of the state House of Representatives who has been in elected office as state treasurer since 2017. Louisiana’s treasurer is the state banker, in charge of investing, disbursing and managing the state’s money and its savings accounts. He also chairs the Bond Commission, which oversees state borrowing and debt levels.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson told The Shreveport Times on Thursday that both he and his wife were infected with COVID-19 recently, quarantined at home and have recovered.

Johnson, a Republican from Benton, represents Louisiana's 4th District covering northwest Louisiana.

“Congressman Johnson worked throughout his illness from home, and is back now serving the constituents of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District in his full capacity," his spokesperson, Whitley Alexander, said in a statement.