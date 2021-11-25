Louisiana spends $27M and counting on vaccine outreach work

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trying to boost one of the nation's lowest coronavirus vaccination rates, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has spent $27 million and counting on incentive programs, community door-knocking and advertising in hopes of persuading people to get the shot.
The Louisiana Department of Health's vaccine outreach costs continue to grow weekly and are entirely federally financed. The work began in November 2020, according to the agency, and has reached a spending pace of about $2 million a month on its paid media campaign alone.