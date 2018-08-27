Louisiana's inventory of state lands incomplete, audit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's land management office doesn't have an accurate, comprehensive inventory of state property though it's required to maintain one.

That's the finding of a review released Monday by the Legislative Auditor's office.

Louisiana law calls for the commissioner of administration to keep inventory of all state-owned or state-leased land, water bottoms and other facilities.

The report says the commissioner's Office of State Lands isn't fully meeting that requirement. Auditors say Louisiana could be losing out on money-generating opportunities and limiting public access because of the gaps.

The Office of State Lands says many inventory discrepancies involve lack of communication with state agencies that it's working to resolve.

Auditors also say Louisiana doesn't have clear title to nearly 290,000 acres of water bottoms, amid disputes with landowners who claim the property.