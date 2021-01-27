Louisiana renews search for vendor to replace voting system

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has resumed efforts to replace thousands of decades-old voting machines, with the state's elections chief issuing a new solicitation for bidders Wednesday amid a political climate where such contracts are getting intensified scrutiny.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin already was going to face strong interest in his search for a contractor to update Louisiana's voting system because allegations of improper bid handling derailed a previous effort to replace the machines in 2018.