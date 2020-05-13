Louisiana prison guard fired, later charged with battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A high-ranking guard at Louisiana's maximum-security prison has been fired and faces charges for allegedly using excessive force against an inmate.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections, in a news release Wednesday, said Lt. Barrett Boeker violated several department rules in a March 19 incident involving an inmate. Boeker has worked at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since 2001.

An investigation determined that Boeker argued with the inmate and then sprayed the man inside his cell with a fire extinguisher. Boeker told investigators he sprayed the extinguisher because there was a fire inside the cell. Investigators later determined there was no fire.

The department said Boeker violated several policies including using excessive force, failing to follow orders, making false statements and failing to perform his duties as an officer.

“We will not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc.

The department turned over its file to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, resulting in Boeker being charged with misdemeanor simple battery. He was issued a summons Monday to appear before a judge on the charge. It was unknown if Boeker has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.