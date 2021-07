DOYLINE, La. (AP) — An officer died after being met with gunfire while responding to a disturbance call at a home in a small village in northwestern Louisiana, officials said.

William Earl Collins Jr. was fatally shot while responding to the home in Doyline, and died just before 8 p.m. Friday, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker told a news conference. The sheriff did not provide Collins' age, but said he was known as “Billy” and had been with the sheriff's office for about 10 years.