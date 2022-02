CARENCRO, La. (AP) — After 19 years of service, a Louisiana mayor said Wednesday he's calling it quits.

Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux, 72, announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. Brasseaux’s retirement is effective Dec. 31, the last day of his fifth and final term, The Advocate reported.

Health issues played a major part in the decision, Brasseaux said in a statement.

“Two bouts of COVID have slowed me down tremendously, along with a couple of unrelated minor surgeries. I really appreciate all the cards, phone calls and text messages I received from everyone wishing me well while I was recovering. There also comes a point when you know that it is time to pass the baton to someone else; for me, that time is now,” Brasseaux said.

Braseaux was elected to the Carencro City Council in 1978 and served for 24 years before he was elected mayor in 2003.

“At the end of this year, I will have represented the City of Carencro both as a City Councilman and Mayor for a total of 44 years,” he said. “I have been dedicated to making Carencro the best place to live, work and raise our families. I am proud to say that I have played an important part and witnessed our community grow at a very fast pace, both commercially and residentially.”