Louisiana man struck, killed after losing control of ATV

HOLDEN, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who lost control of an all-terrain vehicle and was later struck by another vehicle has died.

News outlets cite a release from Louisiana State Police that says 28-year-old Brandon Swindle of Holden was killed in Livingston Parish on Sunday. An investigation found that he was ejected onto the highway after losing control. His body was later struck by a car driven by 58-year-old Gary Fontenot.

Swindle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fontenot was not injured.

State Police troopers say impairment may have been a factor in Swindle's accident. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

No charges have been announced.