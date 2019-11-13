Louisiana lieutenant governor in Germany for marketing trip

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's lieutenant governor is in Germany on a tourism marketing and economic development trip.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office announced that the Republican is leading a national delegation for the visit, in his role as chairman of the National Lieutenant Governor's Association.

The trip began Sunday, and the group will return on Nov. 17. Nungesser's office says also in the delegation are Alaska Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer and Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

In Louisiana, the lieutenant governor is the state's top tourism official. Nungesser's office says he'll be seeking to promote Louisiana to German officials as a tourist destination and also as a place to do business.

German visitors spent more than $80 million in Louisiana last year. Tourism is one of the state's largest industries.