Louisiana lawmakers add new regulations for abortion clinics

Planned Parenthood protesters hold a "stand-in" at the Louisiana Capitol, in opposition to legislative passage of a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After passing one of the nation's strictest abortion bans, Louisiana lawmakers also passed new abortion clinic regulations that critics said would create additional hurdles to access.

One measure will lengthen the time that clinics must retain patient records, with detailed requirements and hefty penalties for violations. The other will require women seeking an abortion to receive lengthy background information about the doctor who will perform the procedure.

Both bills were sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat expected to sign them into law.

On Thursday, Edwards signed a law banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Louisiana is the fifth state to enact such a ban, though Louisiana's law only takes effect if Mississippi's similar law is upheld in federal court.