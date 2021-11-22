Louisiana launches $11M housing program for Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly 15 months after Hurricane Laura struck, Louisiana is kicking off $11.3 million in housing repair and rebuilding programs for the southwestern city of Lake Charles while it waits for hundreds of millions in promised federal aid to arrive.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, a Republican, announced the plans at a joint press conference Monday. The effort will be financed with federal housing and disaster recovery funds available to the state and city through various programs.