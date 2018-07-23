Louisiana job market slackens in June as jobless rate rises

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's job market slackened in June, as unemployment rose and employer payrolls fell.

The state's jobless rate rose to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent in May. It was the unemployment rate's third straight monthly increase, although it remained below the June 2017 rate of 5.2 percent.

The number of unemployed Louisianans rose by 4,000, topping 100,000 for the first time since September.

The separate employer payroll survey — which is many economists' top labor market indicator — fell slightly to 1.99 million. Payrolls remain 17,000 above year-ago levels, thanks to strong gains in early 2018.

June's U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4 percent from May's 3.8 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes