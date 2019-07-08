Louisiana governor releases first TV ad in re-election bid

FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards smiles as he describes the end of a legislative session that saw his teacher pay raise and education spending plans win final passage, in Baton Rouge, La. The governor has been traveling the state to meet with teachers and veterans, and he’s planning a statewide RV tour that begins Saturday, July 6. The Deep South's lone Democratic governor faces two major GOP challengers on the October ballot: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Richland Parish and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone. less FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards smiles as he describes the end of a legislative session that saw his teacher pay raise and education spending plans win final passage, in ... more Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Louisiana governor releases first TV ad in re-election bid 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The advertising blitz in the race for Louisiana governor has begun, with Gov. John Bel Edwards releasing his first statewide TV ad of the election cycle.

The 30-second spot released Monday touts the Democratic incumbent's financial stewardship and draws a contrast with the deficit-riddled years of his predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal.

Edwards' campaign described a sizable "seven-figure ad buy" that puts the 30-second spot in heavy rotation on both television and websites. The campaign says it intends to stay on TV through Election Day with the launch of the ad.

The Deep South's only Democratic governor faces two major GOP challengers on the Oct. 12 ballot: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

Neither Republican candidate has publicly released timelines for their own TV ad campaigns.