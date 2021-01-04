Louisiana expands vaccine access, but only for limited doses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana pharmacy phone lines and websites were inundated Monday with people seeking the coronavirus vaccine, after the state unveiled the list of 107 pharmacies that will begin offering immunizations this week for people 70 and older.
With demand certain to outstrip limited supplies and interest running so high, the state website crashed within minutes of the information's release. The Louisiana Department of Health quickly reworked the website to get the list back online.