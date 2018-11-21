Louisiana animal shelter's emergency plea fills food room

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana animal shelter's cupboards were almost as bare as Old Mother Hubbard's, but a request on its Facebook page brought in thousands of pounds of cat and dog food.

News agencies report that the donations began pouring in soon after Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter posted an emergency request on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. People came in with trucks loaded with bags of dog and cat food.

The shelter's social media manager, Dustin Campbell, says there was enough dog food Tuesday for two or three days. Now, he says, the storage room is full.

One Facebook message said such shelter calls usually result in five to 10 bags being brought in. It says it also received money from the community, other parishes, states and rescues.