Louisiana Supreme Court Museum named after retiring justice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's high court is naming its museum after retiring Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson, the first Black and second female to serve in that role on the court.

The Louisiana Supreme Court Museum includes portraits of all 25 Chief Justices who have presided over the court throughout history. Additionally, the museum contains a replica of the building, historical papers from the Plessy v. Ferguson case — the landmark 1896 U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine — and information on New Orleans Colonial Law and Louisiana Civil Code.