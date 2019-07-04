Louisiana State Parks: military, 1st responder discounts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state parks are offering discounts through the end of the year to first responders and all former and current military members.

Members of those groups nationwide can get 15 percent off rentals of campsites, cabins, lodges, group camps, conference centers and pavilions at Louisiana state parks.

The agency announced the discounts Wednesday to recognize Independence Day. It says first responders' discounts are available for Monday through Thursday nights, and military discounts are available all week.

Local, state, and federal governmental public safety, fire, law enforcement, and emergency response personnel, can use the discount code BADGE for online reservations .

Active duty military, veterans, retirees, National Guard and reservists can use the code MILITARY.

The discounts can't be coupled with other discounts, and proper identification will be required.