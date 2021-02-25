Louisiana Senate leader wants voting machine search scrapped

3
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A key Louisiana Senate leader Thursday called on Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to jettison his search for new voting machines and redo the effort after seeking more guidance from lawmakers, election experts and the public.
In a sharply worded letter to Ardoin, Sen. Sharon Hewitt said the state's Republican elections chief rushed to start shopping for replacement voting equipment without legislative oversight and without trying to reinforce public trust. She accused Ardoin of “attempting to further avoid public scrutiny by hiding behind a blackout period" now that the solicitation for bidders is underway.