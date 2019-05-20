Louisiana House seeking to cover more children in Medicaid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House lawmakers are proposing to expand Louisiana's Medicaid program to include more children with disabilities whose parents make too much money to qualify under current eligibility rules.

Legislation by Republican Rep. Dodie Horton would require Louisiana's health department to seek federal approval for the expansion.

The expansion would give the children access to home- and community-based services.

Horton says the bill would help working families. The health department estimates about 1,600 more children would be eligible for Medicaid.

The House voted 98-0 for the proposal Monday, sending it to the Senate.

The expanded coverage would cost an estimated $14 million in the upcoming budget year. The House included nearly $5 million in state financing to cover the program in next year's budget proposal.

___

House Bill 199: www.legis.la.gov