Louisiana Gothic jail to be Hollywood horror movie setting

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Digital magic will make a century-old Gothic jail in west Louisiana the setting for a Hollywood horror movie filmed across the state in New Orleans.

Beauregard Parish Tourist Commission Director Lori Darbonne tells The American Press that the "Gothic Hanging Jail" in DeRidder will set the tone for "Eli," starring Max Martini.

Paramount Pictures' Paramount Players division plans a January release.

New Orleans and DeRidder are about 200 miles (325 kilometers) and a 4-hour drive apart.

Darbonne tells the newspaper and KPLC-TV the crew plans to make a 3-D digital scan of the jail and grounds, and superimpose those images over a New Orleans site during editing.

She says the jail has boosted tourism since it opened in 2016, and a movie appearance should do much more.