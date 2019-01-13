Louisiana Film Prize seeks short-film competition applicants

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana short-film competition is seeking applicants for its 2019 film prize, which will award $50,000 to the winning director.

To be eligible for the Louisiana Film Prize, independent filmmakers must produce an original short film ranging from five minutes to 15 minutes in designated parishes in northwest Louisiana.

This year, competition filming locations will expand to include Lincoln Parish, with downtown Ruston and Louisiana Tech University.

The Shreveport Times reports that registration to submit a short film is discounted at $25 for a limited time at www.lafilmprize.com .

Previous finalists and winners of the prize have used the competition to launch new short film, feature film, web-based and other productions. The competition is in its eighth year, aimed at drawing attention to the region as an independent filmmaking location.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com