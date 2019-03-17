Louisiana AG hopes to revive suit over widening waterway

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's attorney general is appealing a federal judge's decision to throw out a lawsuit claiming that a federal canal has expanded well beyond the boundaries set in a 1920s agreement.

The lawsuit filed last year by Attorney General Jeff Landry says the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway is eating away at state land in Vermilion Parish. It contends that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is to blame for allowing the waterway to widen.

The suit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Michael Juneau in February. Juneau said the court didn't have jurisdiction. At the time, Chief Deputy Attorney General Bill Stiles said it was a procedural setback.

Landry's office filed a notice of appeal Friday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.