Loudoun gun range loses legal bid on virus restrictions

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request from a Loudoun County gun range that sought to loosen the restrictions imposed under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

The injunction request filed by owners of the Silver Eagle shooting range is one of many that have been filed across the state challenging business closures. Nearly all of them have been turned aside, though one notable exception occurred in Lynchburg when a judge there ruled that closure of a gun range violated the constitutional right to bear arms.

Loudoun County Judge Jeanette Irby, though, reached a different conclusion than the judge in Lynchburg. Irby ruled Wednesday that Second Amendment protections extend to individuals, not gun ranges like Silver Eagle. And she said that an individual who also sued because he lost access to the range still had the ability to bear arms and to train on his firearm in other ways.