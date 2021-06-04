Lost limbs, rising anger as town is caught up in Tigray war RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 2:30 a.m.
Haftom Gebretsadik, a 17-year-old from Freweini, Ethiopia, near Hawzen, who had his right hand amputated and lost fingers on his left after an artillery round struck his home in March, sits on his bed at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. "I am very worried," he said. "How can I work?"
A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen, then-controlled by the group, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. The battle for Hawzen is part of a larger war in Tigray between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan rebels that has led to massacres, gang rapes and the flight of more than 2 million of the region's 6 million people.
Haftom Gebru, 12, who was wounded and had his hand amputated after an artillery shell hit a pile of stones in his family's compound in Hawzen during Orthodox Easter, is comforted by his father, Gebru Welde Abrha, 60, right, as he lies in his hospital bed at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. When Welde Abrha saw the wound in the boy's left hand, he knew it would have to be cut off. "I am so sad I can't explain it. ... I feel it deeply."
Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. As the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the government forces fight, civilians, and especially children, are suffering heavily.
A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) walks along a street in the town of Hawzen, then-controlled by the group, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. While the government now holds many urban centers, fierce fighting continues in remote rural towns like Hawzen.
Patient Desalegn Gebreselassie, 15, uses a wheelchair to explore the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. His foot was injured when a grenade exploded in his town of Edaga Hamus.
A boy about to depart on a bus looks towards a fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), right, in the town of Hawzen, then-controlled by the group, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Residents of Hawzen, a town of a few thousand people, said it had seen fighting four times since November.
Akhberet Tadesa, 15, who is unable to feed herself and hasn't spoken or walked unaided since a shell exploding near her home left her in an apparent state of mental shock, is aided by her father Tadese Gebremedhin, left, and sister Fana, 13, right, at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. As the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the government forces fight, civilians, and especially children, are suffering heavily.
The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. While the government now holds many urban centers, fierce fighting continues in remote rural towns.
A visiting medical worker examines a young boy at a hospital in Hawzen, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Witnesses said the facility was damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers who used it as a base.
Mikiele Kahsay, 16, sits in a wheelchair at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The teenager was wounded when a shell landed near him as he was kicking a ball at a school field in Bizet. His leg had to be amputated because he was unable to get to hospital for four days, and gangrene set in.
A visiting doctor sees patients at a hospital which was damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers who used it as a base, according to witnesses, in Hawzen, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Residents of Hawzen, a town of a few thousand people, said it had seen fighting four times since November.
Haftom Gebretsadik, a 17-year-old from Freweini near Hawzen who had his right hand amputated and lost fingers on his left after an artillery round struck his home in March, sits on his bed at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. "I am very worried," he says. "How can I work?"
Fighters loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) greet each other on the street in the town of Hawzen, then-controlled by the group, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. The rural town is a microcosm of the challenge facing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed _ and a warning that the war here is unlikely to end anytime soon.
Desalegn Gebreselassie, 15, sits in his wheelchair as he recovers at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The teenager's foot was injured when a grenade exploded in his town of Edaga Hamus.
A baby sits on his mother's back as they wait to see a visiting doctor at a hospital which was damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers who used it as a base, according to witnesses, in Hawzen, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021. The battle for Hawzen is part of a larger war in Tigray between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan rebels that has led to the flight of more than 2 million of the region's 6 million people.
HAWZEN, Ethiopia (AP) — Shops remained shuttered, some government workers hadn’t been paid and the town’s main hospital was utterly laid to waste. But the Tigrayan fighters still claimed victory, swaggering through the streets of Hawzen with their guns.
It wouldn’t last long.
RODNEY MUHUMUZA