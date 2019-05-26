‘Lost Roses’ author to present program in Kent

Kent Memorial Library and the House of Books will on June 1 at 2 p.m. co-sponsor a book talk and signing with author Martha Hall Kelly, who will discuss her new book “Lost Roses.”

The program will take place at Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard.

A native New Englander, Kelly’s debut novel “Lilac Girls,” became a New York Times bestseller the week it was published in April 2016.

The novel is historical fiction, based on the true story of 72 Polish women who were imprisoned and experimented on at Ravensbruck Concentration Camp and how Caroline Ferriday, an American philanthropist and former actress brought them to the U.S. for rehabilitation and the trip of a lifetime.

She had been researching the story for over ten years.

Following “Lilac Girls,” there will be two prequels, including “Lost Roses,” which is the first prequel, released in April.

The story takes place during World War I and tells the story of Caroline’s mother Eliza’s fight to help Russian refugees displaced by the revolution there.

The second prequel takes place during the Civil War and tells the story of Caroline’s ancestors, the philanthropic Woolsey women, staunch abolitionists who tended to wounded soldiers on the Gettysburg battlefield.

Kelly will answer questions at the program.

For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.